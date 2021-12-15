GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee Webber, 51, of Girard, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born May 19, 1970, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Arthur Helman and Nancy (McCurdy) Helman.

Nancy was employed as a bookkeeper for Home Depot.

Nancy loved hunting, fishing, gambling, laying out in the sun and going shopping but above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Richard Webber of Girard, Ohio, whom she was with 37 years; daughter, Rebecca (Brandon) Dragich of Austintown, Ohio; son, Rich (Stacy) Webber of Girard, Ohio; brothers, Robert, whom she was close to, Art and Danny and grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brandon, Richard, Abbigale, Dylan and Aiden.

Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her brothers, David and Stanley.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

