CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee Shuster, 62, of Champion, Ohio, passed on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born May 5, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late James E. Fumerola and the late Nelda D. (Cutright) Fumerola.

On August 18, 2004, she married William J. “Billy” Shuster and they have spent the last 17 years together.

She was a 1977 graduate of Champion High School.

Nancy enjoyed bike riding, taking care of her plants and gardening and cats, especially “Tigger”. She loved going for rides in the corvette or just being outdoors around a campfire with friends and family. Her family was very important to her, from taking care of her father while he was ill, to attending any event that her granddaughters were involved in.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, William J. “Billy” Shuster of Champion, Ohio; daughter, Heather (Joel) Halstead of Champion, Ohio; sisters, Linda (Barry) Carroll of Florida and Sandy J. (Bert) Amoline of Champion, Ohio and her beloved granddaughters, Brianna and Hailee Halstead.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers please make any memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

