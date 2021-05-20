Nancy Lee Bee, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee Bee, 83, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home.



She was born May 21, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Wesley Cummings and Charlotte Estella (Bowen) Drescher.



Nancy was a 1955 graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

She retired as a secretary at LaBrae Schools after 32 years of service.



On April 20, 1957, she married Richard D. Bee, Sr., and they shared fifty-one years of marriage and many wonderful memories until his passing January 3, 2009.



Nancy was a member of Northeast Christian Church, Warren Township Ladies Auxiliary Station 47, Red Hatters Club, Red Knights Motorcycle Club Ohio Chapter 1, Venture Touring Society, OAPSE and was a volunteer at St. Joe’s gift shop.

Nancy enjoyed traveling with her daughters to the beach, visiting with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and “club with the girls and sometimes with the guys.” She also enjoyed motorcycle rides with her husband, sharing her chair with her cat Angel, bonfires in her backyard, car shows, swap meets, motorcycle rallies and collecting cats meow items.



She is survived by her children, Jackie Fackety of Champion, Ohio, Deby (Bryan) Cupp of Champion, OH and Rich (Mary) Bee of Braceville, Ohio; sisters, Diane Eckman of Pennsylvania and Wendy (Carl) Popour of Leavittsburg, Ohio; brother, Jim Drescher of Leavittsburg, Ohio; 20 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Robert McGuire will officiate.



Friends may call from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the funeral home.



Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Twp., Ohio.



Friends and family may view Nancy’s obituary and/or send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

