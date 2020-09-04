Nancy Larue Shaffer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Larue Shaffer, 85, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

A resident of Windsor House in Champion for five months, she previously lived in Cortland and was a resident of Warren, Ohio for most of her life.

Nancy was born June 15, 1935, in Green Township, Indiana County, Pennsylvania the oldest child of John Rankin Shaffer and Helen Larue Lightner Shaffer.

She graduated from Green Township High School in 1953 and shortly after moved to Warren, Ohio.

Nancy worked for Sears Department Stores in downtown Warren until 1961, when she was hired at Alcan Aluminum Corporation. She worked there for over 30 years in Production Planning until her retirement. Nancy then worked briefly at Copperweld Corporation, Warren Area Board of Realtors and Diane Sauer (Martin) Chevrolet until she decided to end her working days in the year 2000.

Nancy was a lifetime member of North Park Baptist Church in Warren. She served in many leadership roles, including attending American Baptist conventions as a representative. Within the church she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and served faithfully in every aspect of the church life.

Nancy was active in the community of Warren and Trumbull County. She was Assistant Director for the American Cancer Society, volunteered over 1000 hours at CONTACT, participated in First Book Trumbull County and worked with Junior Achievement.

Nancy leaves two brothers, Jack (JoAnn) Shaffer of Farmdale, Ohio and Gary (Carolyn) Shaffer of West Farmington, Ohio and one sister, Lois (Richard) Ross of Wellington, Ohio. She was a generous and attentive aunt to her nephews, John Shaffer and Steven Shaffer and nieces, Diane (Jay) Saint-Loius, Jennifer Overmier, Nicole Dumont and Rachel Ross.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and younger sister, Linda Overmier. Her father died at the young age of 45, leaving a family of five for her mother to raise. Nancy supported the family during most of those years and remained a companion to her mother until her death.

Services will be at North Park Baptist Church at a later date with burial in East Mahoning Cemetery, Pennsylvania to follow.

Memorials can be made in Nancy’s name as a donation to North Park Baptist Church or your favorite charity.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

