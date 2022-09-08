CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Taylor, 85, of Champion, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her home.

She was born September 8, 1936, in Hacker Valley, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Clyde and Verde (Arbogast) Dorsey.

Nancy was a 1956 graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

She was a librarian in the Champion School District for many years.

She loved reading, embroidery, gardening and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Roland “Butch” L. Taylor, Sr. of Champion, Ohio, whom she married June 8, 1957; children, Roland L. (MaryLou) Taylor, Jr. of Vermilion, Ohio, Diane (Jin) Teh of Yorktown, Virginia and Vonnie (Mark) Jeffers of Plymouth, Michigan; grandchildren, Sara (Mike) Jensen, Mitchell Teh, Christopher Jeffers, Taylor (Courtney) Jeffers, Madeline Jeffers, John Taylor and Robert Taylor and great-grandchildren, Alice Jensen, James Jensen and Isla Jeffers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.

Private services will be held at a later date.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Shepherd of the Valley Hospice in Boardman or Champion Presbyterian Church, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may send expressions of sympathy by visiting carlwhall.com.

