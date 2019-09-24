Nancy L. Snyder, Leavittsburg, Ohio – Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Snyder, 72, of Leavittsburg, passed unexpectedly, into the arms of The Lord, Sunday afternoon, September 22, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born November 10, 1946 in Ashtabula, the daughter of Durwood and Margaret (Jenks) Bellows.

Nancy worked for may years in retail prior to retiring.

She married Dwight J. Snyder on June 12, 1987. They shared 32 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Nancy was an active member of the First Community Church of Leavittsburg, where she devoted much of her time and effort to the church’s missions program. She loved going to church and being with her church family.

She also enjoyed crocheting, coloring and sewing.

Besides her husband, Nancy is survived by three children, Robin (Arlis N.) Stout of Dorset, Ohio, Donna (Don) Burlinski of Orwell and Donald Shumaker, Jr., of Greenville, Pennsylvania. She also leaves behind three stepchildren, Karen (Tony) Vitale of Bristolville, Rhonda Fonce of Champion and Dawn McBeth of Louisiana; two brothers, James (Lou Ellen) Dodd of Roaming Rock Shores, Ohio and Charles Bellows of Warren; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two stepchildren, Tracy J. Vesey and Jeffrey A. Vesey.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at the First Community Church of Leavittsburg, 4640 W. Market Street, Leavittsburg, OH 44430, with Pastor John Jaros officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that material contributions can be made to the First Community Church of Leavittsburg Missions Program, in Nancy’s memory.

Arrangements for Mrs. Snyder are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Condolences can be sent to Nancy’s family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.