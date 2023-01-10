WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Nieves, 84, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at her home doing exactly what she loved, going to church and taking a meal to the neighbors.

She was born July 26, 1938, in Clymer, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Frank Yasko and the late Elsie (Julia) Yasko.

Nancy was a graduate of Canfield High School.

She was an active member at The River Church and enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Kathy (Tim) Hanson of Hartville, Ohio, Shirley Young of Branson, Missouri and Jack Nieves of Colorado; grandchildren, Melissa, Ben (Stephanie), Mat (Katie), Doug and Cierra; great-grandchildren, Cale, Dane, Grace, Sloane, Hunter, Victoria, Kayden, Alexis, Billie and London and special neighbors, Kirk and Holli Tenney, who welcomed her into their lives when she knocked on their door.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joaquin “Jack” Nieves and brother, Robert Yasko.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Champion, Ohio.

The family request any material contributions be made to the Warren Family Mission, in her memory.

