WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy K. Parthemer, 65, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born February 15, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ralph and the late Mildred (Chuvrount) Drummond.

Nancy was employed as a STNA.

She enjoyed bowling, playing cards and collecting angels. Nancy had a free loving spirit and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and bonus family.

She is survived by her son, Keith Dano; daughter, Melinda (Chris) Stewart; sisters, Linda (Jim) Desrosiers and Patty Shaw; brothers, Cliff Drummond and Jack Drummond; grandchildren, Kain, Jonathan, Michael, Ronald, Jr., Preston, Cassandra and Krista; nine great-grandchildren; nephew, John; niece, Leslie (John) and many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howie Parthemer; brothers, Emory Drummond and David Drummond, Sr.; sister, Judy; nephew, Clifford Kester and one great-grandchild.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to services.

