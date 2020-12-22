Nancy Jeanne Brown, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jeanne Brown, 74, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 12, 1946, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Lt. Col. James L. and the late Virginia (O’Donnell) Harrington.

On October 5, 1974, she married Earl T. Brown.

She was a graduate of Ft. Knox High School in Kentucky and also earned an associates degree from Murray State University.

Nancy worked for J. C. Penney’s for 33 years on the pricing team and regularly attended the monthly J.C. Penney’s group dinners.

She was an avid sailor and member of the Pymatuning Yacht Club and Ladies Sailing Camp. She enjoyed crewing on Pymatuning and racing on Lake Erie. Nancy was a active member of the Warren G. Harding Band Boosters, helping sew and repair the uniforms. She was a proud supporter of all the Cleveland Sports teams. But most important, was spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters who called her “Nana”.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Earl T. Brown of Warren, Ohio; son, Kevin (Heather) Brown of Warren, Ohio; siblings, Jim, John “Jay”, Michele “Mickey”, Kevin, Tim and Mary Harrington and her beloved granddaughters, Riley, Baylee, Madyson, Haley and Hannah.

She was preceded in death by parents.

A memorial gathering of friends and family will take place on Monday, December 28, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Masks will be required inside the building.

