Nancy Jane Platt, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jane Platt, 91, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born November 14, 1929, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Wilbur C. Klingensmith and the late, Nancy J. (Chenoweth) Klingensmith.

On October 18, 1952, she married Harry D. Platt.

Nancy was a graduate of Warren G. Harding and attended Baldwin Wallace for two years.

She then went on to work for Bank One in the Trust Department as an administrative assistant.

Nancy enjoyed traveling, gardening, spending time with her family and volunteering for the Red Cross.

She is survived by her children, William Platt of Warren, Ohio, Amy L. (David) Lozon of Brownstown, Michigan, Elizabeth A. (Joseph) Gall of Summerville, South Carolina, David K. (Stephanie) Platt of Berlin Center, Ohio; grandchildren, Tracy L. Platt of Clarksville, Tennessee, Sarah E. (Scott) Kennedy of North Bloomfield, Ohio, Lindsay L. Pumphrey of Warren, Ohio, Daniel A. (Mollie) Lozon of Woodhaven, Michigan, Andrea L. (Michael) Schanck of Brownstown, Michigan, Kaelyn J. (Zach) Zielinski of Moreland Hills, Ohio, Haleigh N. Platt of Berlin Center, Ohio, Gabriel J. Platt of Berlin Center, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Kasin T. Platt of Clarksville, Tennessee, Kyler M. Kennedy of North Bloomfield, Ohio, Korie L. Kennedy of North Bloomfield, Ohio, Riley M. McShane of Woodhaven, Michigan, Benjamin A. Lozon of Woodhaven, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry D. Platt; both parents and her sister, Diana M. Emery.

A private service was held and she was laid to rest at Newton Township Lutheran Cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley or to the American Heart Association.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Nancy Jane Platt, please visit our Tribute Store or plant a tree.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.