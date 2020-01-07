Nancy Jane Allen, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jane Allen, 69, of Southington, Ohio passed on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at University Hospital Portage Medical Center.

She was born January 30, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Clyde S. and Cora M. (Getz) Andrews.

On November 16, 1968 she married William “Bill” Allen and they spent the last 51 years happily married.

Nancy was a graduate of Warren G. Harding class of 1968.

She worked at Packard Electric for over 29 years eventually retiring in 1999.

Nancy was a member of the Warren Moose Lodge #186.

She enjoyed slot machines, camping on Catawba Island and was an avid New Orleans Saints fan but most of all she loved being with her grandkids and family.

She is survived by her beloved husband, William “Bill” Dale Allen of Southington, Ohio; sons, Vincent (Corrie) Allen of Canfield, Ohio and Vance “Moose” Allen of Boardman, Ohio; brother, Howard Andrews; sisters, Sandy Stanton and Mary Lou Costanza and also her dear grandchildren, Andrew, Kevin, Alayna and William.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dick, Jim, Bob, Ronnie and Don Andrews, as well as, her sister, Patricia Goldner.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor John Jaros will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the funeral home prior to services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 8, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.