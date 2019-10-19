Nancy J. Treater, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. Treater, 88, of Warren, Ohio went home to the Lord, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland. She departed with her family by her side.

She was born July 28, 1931, in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Violet (Williams) Beadle.

Nancy graduated from Warren G. Harding High School.

Her family was the most important part of her life. Nancy was a very talented women who excelled at many crafts and especially enjoyed crocheting. She was a great cook, and made delicious pies.

She is survived by her son, Guy J. (Darlene) Treater, Jr. of Girard, Ohio; daughters, Vickie (Harry) Kriner of Warren, Ohio and Christine Treater of Cortland, Ohio; sister, June (Ronald) Rhoades; five grandchildren; Jacqueline (Robert) Ross, Stacy (Jamie) Griffith, Jessica (Doug) Livingston, Tyler Kriner, Michelle (Keith) O’Halloran and seven great-grandchildren; Brandon, Zane, Isabella, Kane, Nikolas, Lennan and Benjamin.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Guy J. Treater Sr; a brother, Jack Beadle and a great granddaughter Emma Louise.

A memorial service will take place on Sunday, October 20 at 6:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home where Chaplain Rebecca Hudak will officiate.

Friends and family may gather from 5:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to a charity of donor’s choice.