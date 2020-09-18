Nancy J. Stevenson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. Stevenson, 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born January 31, 1956, in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter of the late Herbert and Betty (Bray) Love.

On June 17, 1983, she married Richard Stevenson. They have shared 37 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Nancy was a homemaker and also worked as a nurse’s aid in Grafton, West Virginia.

She enjoyed going on motorcycle rides with her husband and dog, Scruffy and traveling.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother, Betty (Bray) Love of Baltimore, Maryland; children, Dennis Lee Corder II of Grafton, West Virginia, Kenneth Barton Stevenson of Gilford, Connecticut, Nancy Elaine Hensley of Warren, Ohio and Lisa Hanson of Detroit, Michigan; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and brother, Jimmy Lee Love of Grafton, West Virginia. She will also be sadly missed by her dog and three cats.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Love.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Due to the current health crisis and mandate, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 20, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

