CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. Sprague, 79, of Cortland went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

She was born July 15, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, daughter of Frank J. and Bernice (Cottrill) Glenn, Sr.

A loving and devoted homemaker, Nancy was truly a woman of God.

She was a member of the Grace Fellowship Church where she was active in the seniors ministry and in her life group. She was a prayer warrior, never ceasing to petition the throne of God on behalf of her family, her beloved nation and the unborn.

She enjoyed flower gardening, reading and was a gifted writer. She continuously used her skills to encourage others with letters, cards and poetry.

She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, John R. Sprague, Sr., February 25, 2015 to whom she was married for 55 years; an infant son, Paul; two brothers, George and Duane Glenn and three sisters, Yvonne Limbeck, Jacqueline LeMaster and Margaret Emerine.

Left behind to cherish her memory are four sons, John R. (Donna) Sprague, Jr. of Warren, Todd D. Sprague of Cortland, Stephen M. (Cynthia) Sprague of Bristolville and Shawn M. (Kathleen) Sprague of McDonald, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Frank J. (Linda) Glenn, Jr. of Cortland.

Funeral services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 with Rev. Stephen M. Sprague officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with services immediately following.

Material contributions may be made to Bella Women’s Center, 1192 North Road NE Warren, OH 44483 in her memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.