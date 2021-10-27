Nancy J. Logan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. Logan, 82, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 7, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leonard and Nina (Finlaw) Love.

Nancy worked as a dietician at St. Joseph Hospital.

She enjoyed sewing, working crossword puzzles, decorating and cooking during the holidays and visiting Disney Parks but above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Vincent of Cleveland, Ohio, Cynthia Logan of La Grange, North Carolina, Deborah Logan of Niles, Ohio andJennifer (Ken) Jennings of Brookfield, Ohio; brother, Leonard Love of Warren, Ohio; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia McCrystal; brothers, Bill and Richard Love and granddaughter, Cassandra Bayless.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Fr. Francis Katrinak will officiate. Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.