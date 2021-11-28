Nancy J. Fernandez, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. Fernandez, 78, of Warren, died peacefully Saturday morning, November 27, at her residence.

She was born September 5, 1943, in Warren, a daughter of the late Helen (Kovacs) Waldron.

Nancy was a 1962 graduate of Newton Falls High School and worked for the former Packard Electric Corp. in Warren for 33 years, prior to retiring.

She married Nicholas Fernandez on May 8, 1965. They shared 56 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Nancy enjoyed playing Canasta, listening to Elvis Presley and she was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Family always came first to Nancy. She especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and for more than 30 years, she hosted an annual Easter egg hunt at her home. She was a devoted, loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Tanya Fernandez-Mote of Columbus and Nicolette (Larry) Hoffman of Warren. She also leaves behind three sisters, Helen (Tom) Ditchey of Warren, Sarah Wujick of Newton Falls and Sandra Lightner of Warren; five grandchildren, Chelsie (Danny), Brooke (Tyler), Raegan, Katelin, Kevin and three great-granddaughters, Annabella, Mia and Makenzie.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

A time of gathering for family and friends will be held 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.