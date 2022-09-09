HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Irene Vukovich, 73, of Howland, Ohio passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 14, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fred J. and Alice R. (Long) Dillon.

Nancy worked as an assembler at General Motors Lordstown for 27 years.

She enjoyed gardening, working with flowers and cooking on Sunday mornings at First United Methodist Church. Nancy loved the children at the church and would often provide them with things they needed.

She is survived by her husband, George Vukovich of Howland, Ohio, whom she married March 14, 1980; sister, Carolyn (Carl) Kaszowski of Delaware, Ohio; niece, Monica Bower; nephew, Richard Kaszowski and cousin, Ruth Ann (Bob) Noble.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Oaks will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Friends may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

