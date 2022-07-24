NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Elizabeth Wolcott, 64, of Niles, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at home.

She was born July 8, 1958 in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of Toni Kent.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Jill (Brandon) Casterline of Warren and Sonya Lapaglia of Warren; along with many brothers and sisters.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wolcott and her parents.

There will be no services at this time. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.