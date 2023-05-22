WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myron Wayne Zack, 68 of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home.

He was born August 6, 1954 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Elmer Wayne Zack and the late Wilma Joy (Bennett) Zack.

He married Mary Riffle in 1971, who survives.

Mr. Zack was employed at Tasty Bakery, Mocha House and Mr. D’s for a total of 40 years as a bakery manager.

Myron enjoyed fishing and had an appreciation for guns and collected many over the years.

Myron will be missed by his wife of 52 years, Mary Zack of Niles, Ohio; two sons, Daniel Zack of Southington, Ohio and Michael (Ariana) Zack of Girard, Ohio; a daughter, Linda (Chris) Ford of Girard, Ohio; one brother, Paul (Sarah) Zack of Niles, Ohio; a sister, Denise (Ron) Tucker of Warren, Ohio; four granddaughters, Jeannine (Tom) Jones, Kellie Zack, Ashley (Richard) Mauro and Audrina Zack; two grandsons, Brandon Ford and Braxton Zack and two great- granddaughters, Jillian and Zoey Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Kelly Beth Zack.

Per Myron’s wishes there will be no services or calling hours. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be in Pineview Memorial Park.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home have been entrusted with Myron’s funeral arrangements.

