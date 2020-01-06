Myrna S. Culver, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrna S. Culver, 62, of Warren, passed away Sunday evening, January 5, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 13, 1957 in Ravenna, a daughter of the late Thomas G. and Edith M. (Horner) Wilson.

Myrna attended Howland High School and was employed as a forklift operator for Comprehensive Logistics in Austintown for 12 years, prior to retiring.

She is survived by her two sons; Thomas J. Culver, of Leavittsburg and Sherman R. Culver, of Warren; a brother, William (Sharon) Wilson, of Bazetta; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and a sister.

In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Ms. Culver are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.