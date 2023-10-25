WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrna Arlene Shimko, 85 of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

She was born January 16, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald Meek and the late Savel Lepola Meek.

Myrna graduated from high school and attended Kent State University Trumbull branch.

She worked as a nurse’s aide with Gillette Nursing Home for five years and also worked at Delphi Packard Electric for seven years.

Myrna was a lifetime member of the St. Mark Lutheran Church, where she was involved with the church food pantry, community outreach and she also served as secretary for the “Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.”

She loved doing word searches and spending time with her family.

Surviving are three daughters, Deborah Stefan of Warren, Ohio, Dorene (Celestino) Di Vieste of Warren, Ohio and Tracy Shimko of Warren, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are two brothers, Jack Meek of Canton, Ohio and Frank Meek of Sterling Heights, Michigan and a sister, Lila Lewis of Braceville, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Shimko; her son, Daniel Shimko; daughter, Elizabeth Fournaris and brother, Donald Meek.

A memorial service will be held 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, where Pastor Tal Lewis will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The family requests that material contributions be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

