Monte L. Villers, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monte L. Villers went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hospice House of Poland.

He was born on April 30, 195, the son of the late Darrel and Marcella (Spade) Villers.

Monte worked as a Journeyman Millwright for 34 years at General Motors. He was also the co-owner of the Courthouse Grille in downtown Warren.

Monte was a member of the United Auto Worker’s Union Local 1112.

He liked playing football and was a big Ohio State football fan. Monte loved working on and restoring his Ford cars. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, his wife and serving the Lord. Monte also liked singing with his wife, Lynne; brother, Lee; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Beccy Brugler in church. He was always humming a gospel song and writing down scripture and prayer. Monte was a very caring husband, father, brother and grandfather.

He attended Second Baptist Church.

Monte is survived by his wife, Lynne Villers; daughter, Aubree (Branden) Opet of Howland, Ohio; son, Andrew (Lauren) Villers of Uniontown, Ohio; brother, Lee (Susan) Villers of Lordstown, Ohio; grandchildren, Logan and Juliette Opet and Philip Villers.

A private memorial service will be held for the family at Sager Memorial Cemetery. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to the Second Baptist Church 1510 Main Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44483 in Monte’s memory.

