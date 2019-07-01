Mitchell Pealer, Champion, Ohio – Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mitchell Pealer, 38, of Champion, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 2, 1981, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Forrest L. and Kim (Merwin) Pealer.

Mitchell earned an associate degree in graphic design.

In addition to his parents, Mitchell is survived by his daughter, DaniLynne Pealer of Champion, Ohio and sister, Shalimar Douglas of Champion, Ohio.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Michael D. Balash will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5 at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

