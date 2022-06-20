GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mitchell K. North, 64, of Girard passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born January 9, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Gene W. and Gloria A. (Schwartz) North.

He was the second of four children. After graduation in 1976, he attended New Castle School of Trades for electrical and moved to Texas to work for US Steel. He resided in Texas for about nine years until he returned home to Girard, Ohio.

Mitchell was an avid Cleveland Brown’s fan and loved hunting, fishing, camping, listening to Led Zeppelin and game nights with family and friends. He truly enjoyed the family cabin trips over the last six years. He loved his family dearly and resided with his sister Valerie and nephew Karl.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory and all the good times together, his son, Matthew North of Cortland; his sister, Elaine North Izzi (Tony) of Green; his brother, Brian North of Mt. Belvieu, Texas; his sister, Valerie North of Girard; a niece, Erica Hudak Shaw (Larry) of Akron; and a nephew, Karl North of Girard. He also leaves behind his special friends Gary, Bob and Chad.

Mitchell was preceded in death by both his parents.

There will be a private service at a later date.

Cremation services have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.