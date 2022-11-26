CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mitchell Jarzynkowski, 58, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his home.

He was born December 11, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Walter Jarzynkowski and the late Jean (Montgomery) Salcone.

He was a 1982 graduate of Champion High School.

Mitchell also served in the United States Air Force.

He most recently worked as a Maintenance Manager at Gillette Nursing Home.

Mitchell took pride in his work and always kept busy working on projects. He was remembered for his humor and enjoyed making people laugh. Mitchell rooted for The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Indians and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also liked bowling and golfing. What Mitchell loved most of all, was his family. He enjoyed coaching and spending time with his grandkids, who knew him as Papa.

He is survived by his daughters, Alyssa (David) Harsch of Copperas Cove, Texas and Amie (Desmond) Gonzales of Warren, Ohio; parents-in-law, Marsha and David Simpson; sister, Theresa Whitt of Bristolville, Ohio; brothers, Robert (Deborah) Jarzynkowski of Temple, Texas and Matthew (Susan) Jarzynkowski of Garner, North Carolina; sister, Antoinette (Eric) Dunlap of Newton Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, Landon, Jayden, Zoey, Zane, Braxton, Lennox; along with his large family and many friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and soul mate, Amy Jarzynkowski and his stepfather, Daniel Salcone.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

He will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Burial Park.

