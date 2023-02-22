WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mitchell J. Smith, 36, of Warren, Ohio died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

He was born May 30, 1986, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late James Smith and Lynne Loftus.

Mitchell was a 2005 Graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He worked at Sanfrey Freight Services for 14 years, as a mechanic.

He was a diehard sports fan. His favorite teams included The Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Cavaliers and The Indians.

Mitchell loved spending time with his two beautiful children, who were the light of his life. He enjoyed playing basketball and softball with his brother. He also enjoyed family gatherings, and spending time with his niece, Avah, and nephews, Dominic, Mason, and Lucas.

Memories of Mitchell will be carried on by his surviving family; mother, Lynne Loftus; fiancée and mother of his children, Desirae Sanfrey; daughter, Leila Smith; son, Levi Smith; brother, Matthew (Rochelle) Smith of Warren, Ohio; and sister, Trisha Smith of Warren, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Smith; his grandparents James And Catherine (Ronan) Loftus; and Charles and La Nell (Easter) Smith.

Private Services will be held for the family.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Inurnment will be in Howland Township Cemetery.

The family requests that any monetary donations be made to Desirae Sanfrey for his children, Leila and Levi, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.