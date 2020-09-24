Mirla Louise Jones, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mirla Louise Jones, 91, of Warren, Ohio, peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

She was born August 21, 1929, in Somerset, Pennsylvania. Mirla was the youngest of 12 children to the late Ralph and the late Edna (Eaton) Zerfoss.

She was preceded in death by her 11 siblings and her beloved husband of 56 years, Joseph L. Jones, whom she married on September 1, 1945.

Mirla was a homemaker who assisted her late husband in their home construction business for many years. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida and was a member of the 5th Wheel Club. Mirla enjoyed crocheting, making over 100 afghans in her lifetime. She also loved picking up a bargain at a local thrift store. Her loving spirit touched the lives of many and she will always be remembered for her love of family and animals. Especially her fond affection for her dog, Armani.

She is survived by her son, Paul (Diane) Jones of Champion, Ohio; daughter, Constance (Don) Griffith of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Dayna Jones, Darin Jones, Sharon (Bob) DeFrances, David Jones, Barbara Brown and Michelle Kiskadden and great-grandchildren, Joseph Jones, Britany and Lindi DeFrances, Sebrena and Casey Brown, Donald and Alex Kiskadden.

Private services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to Animal Pawtectors, PO Box 303 Cortland, OH 44410 or online at www.animalpawtectors.org.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

