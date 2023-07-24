CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minnie V. Warzala-Lynch, 98, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Hospice House.

She was born October 18, 1924, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Charles Vanscoy and the late Stella (Powell) Vanscoy.

Minnie retired in 1986 from Packard Electric after 43 years of service.

She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and watching the Waltons. Minnie was the best mother and grandmother. She loved her family and always wanted everyone together.

She is survived by her daughter and caretaker, Carol Robison of Cortland, Ohio; sons, Timothy “Tim” (Kathy) Warzala of Bristol, Ohio and Richard “Rick” (Angie) Warzala of Howland, Ohio; sister, Linda Paugh of Cortland, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank J. Warzala; second husband, Daniel Lynch; son, Frank D. Warzala; sisters, Joanne Bokros and Madeline Louden; and brothers, Charles H. Vanscoy, James William Vanscoy and John E. Vanscoy.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Very Rev. John A. Rencewicz will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

