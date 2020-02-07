Minnie Mae Jackson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minnie M. Jackson, 105, of Warren, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Thursday afternoon, February 6, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 8, 1914 in Washington Township, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Samuel and Estella (Shuttleworth) Ryder.

Minnie worked in the bakery department for the former Valu King grocery store in Warren for 40 years, prior to retiring.

She married Herbert W. Jackson on June 15, 1937. They shared 45 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death on December 17, 1982.

Minnie was a longtime member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Warren.

She enjoyed bowling in league at Rainbow Lanes in Warren and was the oldest member of her team, the “Blue Jays”. She also loved cooking and baking for her family, especially her famous pies and having everyone over for Sunday dinners.

She is survived by her daughter, June M. Travis, of Weathersfield. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Rhonda (Paul) Pauley, Eric (Cathy) Travis, Jeffrey Jackson, Justine (Homer) White, Belinda Travis and William (Joey Lynn) Travis; ten great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Minnie was preceded in death by a son, Richard L. Jackson; three brothers, Gilbert, Earl and LeRoy Ryder; a grandson, Ronald Jackson and a great-grandson, Christopher.

Funeral services will be held 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Eugene Koene officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, at the funeral home.

Minnie will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 10, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.