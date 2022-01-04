WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Milton Eddie, 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home.

He was born May 12, 1935, in Kansas the son of the late Curtis and Buela Fay Eddie.

On July 14, 1962, he married the former Sandra Kincaid and they shared thirty-five years of marriage until her passing May 1, 1998.

He was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School and a retiree from General Motors.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Milton was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan, collected coins, eating at Ponderosa Steakhouse and vacationing in Rock Creek, South Carolina. He was very involved with the Farm Bureau and sat on the board for membership and hospitality.

He is survived by his friend, Denise Kramer of Warren, Ohio and brother, Ralph Eddie of Lake Milton, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra (Kincaid) Eddie and son, Allen.

Private burial will take place.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.