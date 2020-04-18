Milton Carl Kurtzman, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Milton Carl Kurtzman, 71, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2020 in Warren, Ohio.

He was born September 29, 1948 in Warren, a son of the late Howard and the late Nellie (Springer) Kurtzman.

Milton was a crane operator at Republic Steel Corp./LTV/Warren Consolidated for over 20 years.

He is survived by his sons, Brian H. Kurtzman of Bristolville, Ohio, Eric Kurtzman of Warren, Ohio, sisters Carolyn Shearer and Marilyn Henderson, brothers Dennis and Roland Kurtzman, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Melissa “Missi” Kurtzman.

A private service will be held, and he will be laid to rest at Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.