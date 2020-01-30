Milton A. Ramos III, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Milton A. Ramos III, 33, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his home.

He was born February 22, 1986, in Valhalla, New York, the son of the late Milton A. Ramos, Jr. and Susan A. Rose.

Milton was a prep cook at Jib Jab Hot Dog Shop in Girard for the past five years.

He is survived by his mother, Susan A. Rose and friend, Megan Sweeney of Warren, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A celebration of life will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Victory Christian Center Warren Campus.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren.