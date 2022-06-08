CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Milo Franklin Haines, 90, of Cortland passed away Tuesday June 7, 2022 at St Joseph Warren Hospital.

Sonny was born June 16 1931, a son of Charles and Catherine Haines of Leavittsburg Ohio.

Sonny served his Country on the Front Line in the Korean War, A member of the 37th Field Artillery Bn, C Battery and was Honorably Discharged from the Army on August 18 1952 with a Korean Service Medal W/3 Bronze Service Stars – United Nations Service Medal – 1 overseas Bar – Bronze Star and Good Conduct Medal.

Sonny was born into the Masonry Trade at the age of 12 and continued his Trade and Craftsmanship after his years of Service to his Country until the age of 80 (65 yrs in the Trade).

He was a Member of the SECOND INDIANHEAD Division Association and enjoyed meeting with fellow Veterans every year at their reunions.

Sonny was a Jack-Of-All-Trades and a Master of None (His words) and enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling and spending time with his Family and Friends.

He was a Member of St Roberts Catholic Church in Cortland Ohio. He was a AAA Member for 61 years and also a Moose Member for 50+ years. Sonny was an active member in his community and will be greatly missed by all.

Sonny is survived by The Love Of His Life, wife Georgann (Kurilec) Haines of 47 wonderful years; sons, Tom (Jeanne) Silvis, of Illinois and Todd (Tracie) Haines of Cortland, Ohio. brothers Kenny (Fran) Haines of Geneva, Ohio and Bill (Trudy) Haines of Warren, Ohio, granddaughters, April (Brian) Woznicki, Meagan Abbate, Christina and Brandon (Allison) Silvis and Izabelle Haines, great-grandchildren Michael Anstine, Domenique Anstine, Caleb and Herbert Warrender, Christopher Edwards, Milo and Molly Silvis, Sophia and Thomas Woznicki, Roman Abbate and eight great-great-grandchildren. many nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Cheryl (Gerald) Lawrence and Rent-a-Kids Michael, Tracy and Kimmy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Wanda Cupp, Fran Click and brother Charles; daughter Pam and granddaughter Michelle and mother-in-law Ann Kurilec.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Roberts Catholic Church in Cortland, Ohio on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Friends and family may gather from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Sonny will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.