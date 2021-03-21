Mildred R. Wilfong, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred R. Wilfong, 80, of Warren, passed away Friday morning, March 19, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



“Millie”, as she was affectionately known, was born December 29, 1940 in Upshur county, West Virginia, the daughter of Clyde and Thucie (McCartney) Smith.



After graduating from high school, Millie spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.



She married Earl W. Wilfong on January 18, 1960. They shared almost 55 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death December 31, 2014.



Millie enjoyed crocheting, taking walks and she loved books and reading anything she could.



She is survived by her four children, Earl (Natalie) Wilfong, Jr. of Trinity, North Carolina, Patricia (Mark) Johnson of Buckhannon, West Virginia, Michael (Cynthia) Wilfong of Campbell and Donna Wilfong of Warren. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Krystal, Kurtis, Will, Tricia, Marlena, Amanda, Ashley (Ryan) and Mikie (Ashley) and six great-grandchildren, Elyjah, Ashtin, Maq, Mathew, Wyatt and Hunter.



Besides her husband, Millie was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of McDonald, 602 Illinois Avenue, McDonald, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the church, with Pastor Jacob Coon officiating.

Arrangements for Mrs. Wilfong are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.