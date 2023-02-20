VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred “Midge” Fiest, 94, of Vienna, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 4, 1928, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late William J. and Bernice Younker Salen.

Mildred was a long time member of the Vienna United Methodist Church.

She also was a volunteer at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 37 years.

Surviving are four sons, William Fiest of Strongsville, Ohio, Gary Fiest of Vienna, Ohio, Alan Fiest of Newton Falls, Ohio and Thomas (Tammie) Fiest of Vienna, Ohio; daughter, Jenny (Dave) Martin of Newton Falls, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William C. Salen; sisters, Margaret Pierce and Phyllis Donegan and a grandson, Thomas W. Fiest.

Per her wishes Mildred was cremated and a private graveside service is being planned for a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Vienna United Methodist Church or the Trumbull Memorial Hospital Foundation, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.