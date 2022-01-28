BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred J. Wellman, 65, of Bristolville, Ohio died Monday, January 24, 2022.

She was born October 9, 1956, a daughter of the late Charles Edwards Wellman and Mary Jane Wellman.

Mildred graduated from Bristol High School.

She was previously was employed for William S. Eddy D.O. and last employed by Robert F. Naples D.O.

Mildred was a member of the North Bristol Christian Church, where she taught Sunday School and held various positions within the church.

Surviving are nieces, Jill Wellman-Halstead, Katie Wellman and Sheila (Brian) Wistar; great-nieces, Brianna and Bayleigh Wistar and a sister-in-law, Michele R. Wellman-Pierce.

Mildred was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth L. Wellman.

Per Mildred’s recent wishes, there will be no services. A celebration of her life meal will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made to The North Bristol Christian Church Sunday School, 1955 Hyde Oakfield Road NW, Bristolville, OH 44402 or the activities department at Windsor House of Champion, 200 East Glendola Avenue, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 30 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.