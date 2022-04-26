STREETSBORO, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by love, Mildred (Hanacek) Motz, 94, of Streetsboro, Ohio, formally of Southington Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 25, 2022.

She was born July 12, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Martin and Mary (Marek) Hanacek.

Millie never met a stranger and was a friend to anyone lucky enough to cross her path. She generously offered her time, her kindness and if you were fortunate, some of her apricot tarts. She had strong shoulders that could carry any burden and tender arms to lovingly wrap around her family and friends. Her heart, however, belonged to the love of her life, Robert Motz, whom passed away June 1, 2016. It has been said that the largest expense on their honeymoon was ice cream. For 69 years, they shared their favorite dessert and a storybook romance that produced three devoted sons.

She is survived by her sons, Gary (Fran) Motz of Streetsboro, Ohio and Kenneth (Teresa) Motz of Rootstown, Ohio. Under Millie’s loving watch, the family continued to grow with the addition of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her eldest son, Robert Motz and his wife, Victoria Motz.

Family gatherings were Mille’s happy place. She enjoyed a good meal and basked in the love not only shared by her husband, children and grandchildren, but by her cherished sister, Ruth Anderson; her siblings-in-love, Charles (Lee) Motz, Lois Bolte and many adoring nieces and nephews.

Millie would want to be celebrated with a cherished memory, a funny story, lunch at a buffet and a trip to the thrift store. Most importantly, she would want us to practice patience and continue to show kindness and compassion to all.

Friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Southington United Methodist Church (4348 SR-305 Southington, OH 444470) in her memory.

