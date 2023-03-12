YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Lynn Comanescu, 53, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at her home after a 22 month battle with cancer.

She was born April 25, 1969, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas A. Comanescu and Joyce A. (Acklin) Comanescu.

She was a graduate of Badger High School, class of 1987 and also attended YSU and KSU.

Michelle worked most recently for Americorps, the Land Bank, as well as, the Tribune and Vindicator.

She was a DeMolay Advisor for her son. She enjoyed art, history, flowers and gardening but most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Gabrielle (Brandon) Comanescu of Warren, Ohio; son, Zander Comanescu of Youngstown, Ohio; mother, Joyce A. Comanescu; younger brother, Jason Comanescu of Williamsfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Abel and Atem Daniels; nephew, Kyle Comanescu of Jefferson, Ohio; great-niece and great-nephew, Amelia and Kaden Comanescu of Jefferson, Ohio; aunts, Sherry Shaw of Brookfield, Ohio and Judy Comanescu of Waco, Texas as well as, several cousins and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas A. Comanescu.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.