LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle L. Gall, 83, of Lordstown, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023 with family by her side.

Michelle was born January 14, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Harold Ingram Gall and Claire Sutton Gall.

Michelle grew up in Lordstown and was an early graduate of Lordstown High School in 1956. At 16, she matriculated to Muskingum College, eventually earning her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University. Michelle also earned a Master’s Degree in English from YSU.

She served students as an English teacher at East Palestine High School before retiring in 2005.

Michelle took great pleasure in gardening and all things outdoors. She was intellectually curious and naturally inquisitive about a myriad of topics. She had a tremendous love of words and literature and was a voracious reader. Michelle’s greatest passion was her family as she cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Precious memories of Michelle live on with her children: sons, Stephen G. Zerefos of Warren, Ohio and Matthew I. Zerefos of Southington, Ohio and daughter, Claire M. (A.J.) Calderone of Bristolville, Ohio. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Athena Zerefos, Kenneth Zerefos, Corrin Calderone and Nicholas Zerefos.

Aside from her parents, Michelle was preceded in death by her brother, Jay Gall and daughter-in-law, Diana Zerefos.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at www.carwhall.com.

