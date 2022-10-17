VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Diane Moten, 56, of Vienna, Ohio passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at her home.

She was born July 25, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late George S. Noga and Carol D. (Kiepper) Noga.

On October 20, 1990, she married Roger Moten. They shared almost 32 years of marriage.

Michelle was employed as a secretary at Warren JFK lower campus, where she loved working with the kids.

She was a devoted member of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Parish.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Moten of Vienna, Ohio; children, Tyler Moten of Cleveland, Ohio, Cara Moten of Warren, Ohio and Bethany Moten of Vienna, Ohio; mother, Carol D. (Kiepper) Noga of Warren, Ohio; sister, Theresa Seifer of Cortland, Ohio; and brother, Stephen Noga of Warren, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father, George S. Noga.

A private service will be held.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta, OH.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.