Michelle Beth Kurtz Downs, Kingsville, Ohio – Obituary

KINGSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Beth Kurtz Downs, 67, of Kingsville, Ohio, departed this life for her heavenly home on Friday, September 20, 2019.

She was born in Norwalk, Ohio, during a blizzard, in November 1951.

She was a graduate of Edison High School in Milan, Ohio and the University of Kentucky.

While in high school and college, she worked as a tour guide at the Thomas Edison Birthplace and Home in Milan. She was a retired Special Education Teacher who taught the Trainable Mentally Handicapped Classroom at the Tompkinsville Elementary School in Thomkinsville, Kentucky for the Monroe County Board of Education, the Multiple Severe/Profound School-age Classroom and in the Early Intervention Infant Program at Valley Haven School in Valley, Alabama, for the Chattahoochee ARC, in the Adult Residential Program at Caswell Center in Kinston, North Carolina, for the State of North Carolina, Compensatory Education Class at Station Club in Morehead City, North Carolina, for the Carteret Community College and at Happy Hearts School in Kingsville, Ohio, for what was then the Ashtabula County Board of MR/DD.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard Kurtz and Geraldine Betty Kuhl Kurtz and her brother, Kevin Kurtz.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, the Rev. Sanford W. Downs, III, of Kingsville; her sister, Rochelle (Doug) Koch, of Norwalk, Ohio; her niece, Sarah (Paul) Berger, of Sandusky, Ohio; her nephews, Todd (Catherine) Koch, of Helena, Montana, Timothy and Christopher Downs of Cary, North Carolina and her beloved pets.

Her funeral will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24 at the Bazetta Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Cortland, Ohio, with the Rev. Donna Maruschak, Pastor of Community Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Painesville, Ohio, officiating.

Visitation will be at the Bazetta church one hour prior to service.

She will be buried at a later date in Cades Cove Memorial Cemetery Maryville, Tennessee.

Funeral arrangements by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio and burial arrangements by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, Tennessee.