Michele L. Miller, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele L. Miller, 49 of Howland, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 1, 2020, at Gillette Skilled Nursing Home, Following a courageous 25 year battle with MS.

Michele was born July 20, 1970, in Warren to Joseph F. Jr. and Patricia A. (Mazanetz) Miller.

Michele was a 1988 graduate of Newton Falls High School. She attended Kent State Trumbull Campus and graduated in 1992. She then moved to Columbus and attended the Ohio State University.

Later she returned to Howland and upon testing at the Cleveland Clinic, she was diagnosed with MS. She continued to live in Howland by herself with part-time caregivers until four years ago when she had to go to Gillette because she required 24/7 care.

She was a beautiful lady with an infectious smile and great sense of humor. She loved her soaps: Young and Restless, Bold and Beautiful, actor Johnny Depp and anything to do with Africa. Michele collected African artifacts, portraits and paintings. She was so intrigued with Africa that it lead her to get two Savannah F-7 cats, which affectionately became her kids. Michele was never married nor had any children, she loved all animals, especially cats. Her two special kitties Neveah and Kyra were as she said, “her kids”. Michele’s favorite TV station was Animal Planet, which she watched daily. Her father has been taking care of the “gran-kitties” and will continue to do so.

Besides her father, Michele is survived by her mother Patricia A. Miller of Howland, her brother Christopher of Howland and her sister Kymberly Paryss of Columbus. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Michele was preceded in death by all her grandparents, two uncles and her step-mother Joanne Ashley Miller, whom she loved sooo much.

In accordance with Michele’s wishes, she will be cremated. There will be no funeral services or calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests material contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd. SE Vienna OH 44473.

Her father, Joe, would like to thank Gillette Skilled nursing home for all the wonderful care Michele received the past four years as a resident. She made so many friends and developed so many relationships with the tremendous staff of people working there. She was a very special, loving, caring person, and discovered that many of the people working there shared the same type of loving, caring compassion as she did. She will be missed and always remembered.

Arrangements are entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 3, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.