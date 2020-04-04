Michele A. Golembowski, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele Ann Golembowski, 46, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly at home, Thursday, April 2, 2020.

She was born January 14, 1974 in Warren, a daughter of Gene Taneri and Berniece (Taylor) Baker.

Michele was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, canoeing and camping.

She is survived by her mother, Berniece (Charles) Baker, of Southington; father, Gene Taneri; husband, Randy Golembowski; sons, Randall Golembowski III and Michael Golembowski (Carley Baker), both of Warren; daughter, Tess Golembowski (Cory Foley), of Warren; brothers, Nathan Dudley, Justin (Taylor) Baker; sister, Heather Baker; mother and father-in-law, Randall, Sr. and Linda Golembowski; a grandson, Colton.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Terra Golembowski.

There will be a private service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.