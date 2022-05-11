NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael W. Sprouse, 75, of Friendly, West Virginia, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

He was born May 21, 1946, in Philippi, West Virginia, the son of the late Howard Sprouse and Glada (Greenleaf) Sprouse.

Michael was an electrician and also worked as a truck driver.

He was a member of the Eagles Club in Philippi and liked working on things.

Michael loved his family. He is survived by his children, Michelle Sprouse of Arizona, Teresa (Joe) Toney of Warren, Ohio, Michael Sprouse, Jr. of Cleveland, Ohio and Melanie Sprouse of Cleveland, Ohio; siblings, Eddie, Robert, Lois “Sissy” and Carol Lott; four grandchildren and four great-grandsons.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his companion, Janet Parks; one grandson and siblings, Jean, Sharon, Linda, Howard, Jr., Donald Lee, Ronnie and Tommie.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.