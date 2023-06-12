WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Roy Nye, 46, of Warren, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at his residence.

He was born July 5, 1976 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Gaylord Eugene Nye and Nancy (Streitferdt) Woodside.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding, and he worked at the Fairhaven Workshop.

Michael enjoyed wrestling, bowling, cooking, eating, dancing with women, and spending time with friends and family. He attended Leavittsburg Church of God and loved his Savior.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy (Streitferdt) Woodside of Warren; niece, caregiver, and friend, Vanessa (Michael) Kuntz of Warren; sisters, Carol (Roger) Finley of Newton Falls, Debra (Hector Hernandez) Bradley of Cortland and Patricia (Kevin ) Salsberry of East Liverpool, Ohio; and brother, Devin Harris of Warren. He was welcomed at Heaven’s gates by his father, Gaylord Eugene Nye; stepfather, Franklin Woodside and niece, Tera Bradley.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:00 pm, where Pastor Rodney Mullins will officiate. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on June 14, 2023 at the funeral home. Michael will be laid to rest at Pineview Memorial Park, in Warren, Ohio.

