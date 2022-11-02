WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Richard Melnyk, 55, of Warren, Ohio died Monday, October 31, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born December 20, 1966, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Betty Fierle.

Michael was a laborer at RF Products. He enjoyed fishing. Michael was a loving husband and caring father who will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Leslie (Warren) Melnyk of Warren, Ohio, whom he married March 24, 2014; sons, Michael Richard (Jessie) Navarro of Ft. Riley, Kansas, Thomas Melnyk of Brookfield, Ohio and Justin (Kayla) Rock of Warren, Ohio; and grandchildren, Allison, Charlotte, Skyler, and Isabel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chad Melnyk.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.