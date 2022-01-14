WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Raymond Mosko, 78, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home.

He was born September 4, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Michael and Mary (Sgambati) Mosko.

Michael was employed as a tube fitter at Van Huffel Tube for years.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, collecting and listening to music and he always loved a good game of Scrabble with his brother.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Christine (Jerry, Jr.) Albert of Warren, Ohio; son, Michael (Jennifer) Mosko of Cortland, Ohio; sisters, Marie Chinchic of Champion, Ohio and Judy (Larry) Geer of Howland, Ohio; brother, John (Lisa) Mosko of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Allison Stabile of Howland, Ohio, Zachary Albert of Warren, Ohio and Regan Mosko of Cortland, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Nick Chinchic.

Per his wishes, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

