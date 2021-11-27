Michael R. Fanto, Sr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. Fanto, Sr., 69, of Niles, died Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, 2021 following a short illness, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 15, 1952 in Warren, the son of the late Leslie and Jeanette (Waltko) Fanto.

Mike attended the Champion schools and the Warren G. Harding High School vocational program.

He worked as a maintenance machinist and Union President for Brainard Rivet Company, retiring in 2014 after 41 years of service.

He married the former Linda Baldwin on August 25, 1973. They shared 48 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Mike enjoyed family gatherings and being surrounded by loved ones. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, restoring classic cars and attending car shows. Most of all he loved to spoil his grandchildren. Mike was the guy that could fix anything and he loved sharing his knowledge with anyone who needed a hand. He was truly loved and will be sadly missed by so many.

Besides his wife, left to cherish Mike’s memories are three children; Michael (Kimberly) Fanto, Jr. of Howland and Amanda Beuter and Tammy (Frankie) Alman, both of North Canton. He also leaves behind a sister, Patricia Hubbard of Harker Heights, Texas; eight grandchildren, Zachary, Alyssa, Katarena, Natalee, JoHaunna, Nicholas, Lillian and Blake; nieces and nephews, Windy, William, Tiffany and Timothy and numerous other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Eddie and Dennis Fanto; a sister, Dianna Spagnoletta and other siblings.

In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place and there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mike’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements for Mr. Fanto are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.