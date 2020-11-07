Michael “Paul” Cole, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Paul” Cole, 69, of Warren, died Thursday afternoon November 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, at his residence.

He was born October 22, 1951 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Paul E. and Minnie F. (Robinson) Cole.

Michael was a 1970 graduate of Tollesboro High School in Tollesboro, Kentucky. He furthered his education at Kent State and Youngstown State Universities and held degrees in electrical and mechanical engineering.

He had been employed with Ajax Magnathermic in Warren for 28 years, prior to his retirement.

Michael proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. During his service he received the Army Commendation Meritorious Service Medal.

On October 18, 1996, Michael married the former Nicolene E. “Niki” Szakach. They shared 24 years of marriage and many wonderful memories together. She survives him.

Mike was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. The happiest times of his life were when he was taking motorcycle trips with his cousins. He was also known as a “Mr. Fix-It” and enjoyed helping his family and friends with just about any project. He and his wife also loved traveling with their friends and making memories. Michael’s greatest joy was being a devoted husband and family man. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his wife, Michael is survived by his mother, Minnie Cole, of Howland; his mother-in-law, Elena Szakach, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and long-time dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul; a brother, Timothy W. Cole; and his father-in-law, Alex Szakach.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

There will be a celebration of Mike’s life to be held at a later date.

Arrangements for Mr. Cole are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 8, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.