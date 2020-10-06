Michael N. Deniakis, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael N. Deniakis, 69, of Howland, entered the joy of his Lord, early Monday morning, October 5, 2020.

He was born November 25, 1950, in Dallas, Texas, a son of Gus and Helen (Marmarinos) Deniakis.

Michael was a 1969 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and was employed as an assembly line worker for General Motors in Lordstown for many years, retiring in 2004.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He married the former, Dianne M.Wilson, on May 25, 1973. They were blessed with 47 years of marriage and memories. She preceded him in death August 19, 2020 and they are now reunited in glory.

Michael loved his Father God. Jesus was his hope. He was a faithful, devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his three daughters, Danette M. (Angelo) Zolna, of Southington and Jessica R. (Jonathan) Rishel and Shanon N. (Jesse) DeJacimo, both of Howland. He also leaves behind a brother, Kevin (Doreen) Deniakis, of Tampa, Florida and 12 grandchildren, Jacob, Niko, Kayla, Justin, Zachary, Jaden, Talia, Elias, Solomon, Liam, Jude, Kai.

Besides his wife, Michael was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Deniakis.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 10, at the Living Word Sanctuary Church, 3737 OH-534, Southington, OH 44470, with Pastor Nick DeJacimo officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 10, at the Living Word Sanctuary Church.

Michael will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Southington Reformed Cemetery, Southington.

Arrangements for Mr. Deniakis are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: